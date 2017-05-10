Midcoast Entrepreneurs Pitch For 10,000 Top Gun Prize
Rockland, Maine-Expect plenty of competition for the best pitch at the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Acceleration Pitch-Off at The Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland on May 24th. This is the third time the Midcoast has hosted this annual entrepreneurial training and acceleration program, and the first time as a partnership between the Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development and MaineStream Finance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
