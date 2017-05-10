Midcoast Entrepreneurs Pitch For 10,0...

Midcoast Entrepreneurs Pitch For 10,000 Top Gun Prize

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Rockland, Maine-Expect plenty of competition for the best pitch at the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Acceleration Pitch-Off at The Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland on May 24th. This is the third time the Midcoast has hosted this annual entrepreneurial training and acceleration program, and the first time as a partnership between the Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development and MaineStream Finance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Apr 30 texas pete 336
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC