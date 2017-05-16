Men charged in Bangor shooting death ...

Men charged in Bangor shooting death to be tried separately

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Two men charged with a November 2015 murder on Center Street in Bangor will be tried separately but most likely won't testify against each other, according to officials involved in their cases. Robert "Rocco" Hansley, 28, and Thomas "Ferg" Ferguson, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Nov. 27, 2015.

