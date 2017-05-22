Man wanted in Ohio Street shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio

A suspect sought in connection with a shooting in Bangor last month that left one man dead was arrested Sunday in Ohio during a traffic stop, according to Bangor police. Antoinne "Prince" Bethea, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut, was wanted in the April 16 fatal shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and formerly Brewer.

