Man wanted in Bangor murder waves extradition from Ohio

The Connecticut native sought in connection with the Easter homicide of a Bangor man waived extradition during a court appearance in Cleveland on Tuesday. Antoinne J. "Prince" Bethea, 40, formerly of New Haven, Connecticut, was ordered turned over to Penobscot County sheriffs during his appearance before Judge Timothy McCormick in the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts on Tuesday, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.