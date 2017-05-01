Maine Short Film Festival for two sho...

Maine Short Film Festival for two showings May 5 in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Original screenplays are shown in all genres: documentary, fiction, experimental, animation, comedy and horror. The 90-minute screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers and jurors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Sun texas pete 336
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Penobscot County was issued at May 01 at 9:38PM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC