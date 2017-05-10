Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th
A calf born seemingly healthy at a North Dakota ranch has an extra set of limbs hanging off its neck. State Veterinarian Susan Keller tells The Bismarck Tribune That the calf could've been born with one of two disorders, polydactyly or polymelia.
