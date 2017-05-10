Ma, thank you for the life you led
She stood 4-foot-10-inches, yet was looked up to by everyone who encountered her, regardless of their station in life: rabbis and educators, bankers, customers and neighbors, her lifelong friends and people who just met her one time. To my father, she was a perfect soul mate who shared her interests and view of the world.
