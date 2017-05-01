Kids Central Festival
BangPop! presents the seventh annual Kid Central Festival in Downtown Bangor on Saturday, May 6th. With the help of local businesses, museums and other arts organizations, families will enjoy a wealth of fun and free activities both indoors and outside.
