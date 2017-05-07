In a Husson first, four grads are named valedictorian
BANGOR, Maine -- May 6, 2017 -- Galen Cole, former president of Cole Express, founder of the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor, World War II veteran and philanthropist received an honorary doctorate during Husson University BANGOR, Maine -- May 6, 2017 -- Husson University awarded 809 degrees during its 2017 commencement Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center. Of those, 26 were associate BANGOR, Maine -- May 6, 2017 -- An unidentified Husson University graduation uses her mortarboarrd to show that she "took care of business" during this year's commencement Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center.
