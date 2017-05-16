Here's why you've been seeing 'X' mar...

Here's why you've been seeing 'X' marked on some Bangor properties

9 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A red-and-white "X" was plastered on plywood boards covering the garage door of a Kenduskeag Avenue home on Thursday, as part of a recent push to label buildings that the city deems dangerous for firefighters and emergency responders to enter. California-based DLJ Mortgage Capital is in the process of foreclosing on the building, which caught fire more than four years ago and has since sat vacant, charred, and neglected.

Read more at Bangor Daily News.

