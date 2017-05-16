Here's why you've been seeing 'X' marked on some Bangor properties
A red-and-white "X" was plastered on plywood boards covering the garage door of a Kenduskeag Avenue home on Thursday, as part of a recent push to label buildings that the city deems dangerous for firefighters and emergency responders to enter. California-based DLJ Mortgage Capital is in the process of foreclosing on the building, which caught fire more than four years ago and has since sat vacant, charred, and neglected.
