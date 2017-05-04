Harbor Master Speaks in Bangor

Stockton Springs Harbor Master Les Bryant is guest speaker in conjunction with Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron's Rules of the Road Nautical Seminar at Sea Dog Restaurant, lower level, 29 Front St., Bangor. Seminar, 4 to 6 p.m.; social hour and Bryant presentation, 6 to 8 p.m. $25; certificate of completion issued.

