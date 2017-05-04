Harbor Master Speaks in Bangor
Stockton Springs Harbor Master Les Bryant is guest speaker in conjunction with Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron's Rules of the Road Nautical Seminar at Sea Dog Restaurant, lower level, 29 Front St., Bangor. Seminar, 4 to 6 p.m.; social hour and Bryant presentation, 6 to 8 p.m. $25; certificate of completion issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC