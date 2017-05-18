Hampden Baseball 2 at Bangor 3

At Bangor's Mansfield Stadium, Bangor's Nick Cowperthwaite pitched a complete game holding Hampden to four hits and two runs en route to the victory Casey Sudbeck pitched a strong game for Hampden. Gary Farnham hit an RBI triple for Bangor and Tyler Parke added an RBI single.

