Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL

Eagle-eyed fans of performances at the Penobscot Theatre Company may have noticed a former actor with the company among the crowd of drag queens that performed with pop star Katy Perry on "Saturday Night Live" last weekend. Jesse Havea has been seen in several PTC productions, including "A Christmas Carol" in 2009, "Forever Plaid" in 2010 and "Cinderella" in 2013.

