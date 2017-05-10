"For Our Vets" Fundraiser Needs YOU

The Bangor American Legion, Post 12, a 501 organization, is hosting a day-long fundraising event "For Our Vets" at Season's Grille and Lounge, 427 Main Street in Bangor. The event is co-sponsored by Season's and WABI-TV 5. Show your support for our area veterans on Friday, May 19, anytime from 12 noon to 1:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or meet after work.

