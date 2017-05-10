"For Our Vets" Fundraiser Needs YOU
The Bangor American Legion, Post 12, a 501 organization, is hosting a day-long fundraising event "For Our Vets" at Season's Grille and Lounge, 427 Main Street in Bangor. The event is co-sponsored by Season's and WABI-TV 5. Show your support for our area veterans on Friday, May 19, anytime from 12 noon to 1:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or meet after work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC