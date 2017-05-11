Elton John to play two concerts in Maine this fall

Waterfront Concerts announced on Thursday morning that legendary singer-songwriter Elton John will perform two concerts in both Bangor and Portland this fall. John will bring his Wonderful Crazy Night Tour to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, Nov. 17, and to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19 via Ticketmaster.

