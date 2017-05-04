Creating a better life through art: Panel discussion on Alzheimer's disease set for Bangor
The UMaine Museum of Art presents an informative panel discussion by experts in the healthcare field, 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, May 25. This discussion is in conjunction with "Jason Bard Yarmosky: Somewhere" exhibition on view from May 19 through September 2 at the Museum of Art. Panelists include: Laurie Trenholm, Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association, Maine Chapter; Cliff Singer, MD, Chief of Geriatric Mental Health and Neuropsychiatry at Acadia Hospital and Eastern Maine Medical Center; and Miki MacDonald, Family Nurse Practitioner at St. Joseph Internal Medicine.
