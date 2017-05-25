Community Health and Counseling Services Named to the Top 500 of the 2016 HomeCare Elite
Bangor, Maine, 5/19/2017, - Community Health and Counseling Services today announced that it has been named to the Top 500 of the 2016 HomeCare EliteA , a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For more than ten years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC