Community Health and Counseling Services Named to the Top 500 of the 2016 HomeCare Elite

Bangor, Maine, 5/19/2017, - Community Health and Counseling Services today announced that it has been named to the Top 500 of the 2016 HomeCare EliteA , a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For more than ten years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

