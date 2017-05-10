Brick House Restaurant changes hands

The Brick House Restaurant, established in 2010 as a reincarnation of the former Bangor eatery Perry's Restaurant, will reopen May 20 with a new owner and a new head chef. After three generations in the Perry family between the two locations, former owner and head chef Joe Perry offered to sell the restaurant to Lou Ares, an employee who worked at the restaurant for three years.

