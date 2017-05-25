Brewer Girl Scouts Donate to Foster Children
Girl Scouts from Brewer Troop #1437 visited Families And Children Together May 12 to donate blankets, toys, and personal items for children in foster care. After meeting with foster parents who came to visit them, the second-year Junior Girl Scouts decided they wanted to help children entering foster care.
