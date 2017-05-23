Blanchard Preservation Society to ded...

Blanchard Preservation Society to dedicate Veterans Memorial Honor Roll on May 29

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Blanchard Preservation Society will dedicate a new granite Veterans Memorial Honor Roll at 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, in the park in the center of Blanchard, at the junction of Abbot, Blanchard, Mountain and Shirley roads. The monument is a gift to Blanchard Township by Kenneth and Dorothy Simmons of Bangor in honor of Blanchard veterans from the Civil War through the Vietnam War.

