Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing

Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant has been on N. Main Street for 25 years. It's been up for sale for a year and a half, but with no buyers and a lease that's ending in 90 days, owner Susan Chester says it's time to close this chapter in life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Apr 30 texas pete 336
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC