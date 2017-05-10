Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing
The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant has been on N. Main Street for 25 years. It's been up for sale for a year and a half, but with no buyers and a lease that's ending in 90 days, owner Susan Chester says it's time to close this chapter in life.
