Bangor's newest coffee shop Wicked Br...

Bangor's newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

You almost have to pause for a moment when you step through the door at 173 Park Street. You've exited the streets of Bangor and found yourself somewhere far away, where you can slow down, perhaps curl up with a coffee and good book and just take a moment to yourself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 12 hr Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) 12 hr Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC