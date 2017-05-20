Bangor memorial pays tribute to all Maine POWs, MIAs
The nearly 500 Mainers who never returned from war were remembered Saturday afternoon during a brief ceremony at Bangor International Airport. During the event, an empty chair and an accompanying display board featuring the names of Maine's prisoners of war and military men and women declared missing in action were officially installed at the airport, once part of the former Dow Air Force Base.
