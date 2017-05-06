Bangor man gets 18 years for conspiring to sell heroin
A Bangor man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to more than 18 years in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution ring, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Mario Lee, 42, formerly of the Bronx, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, a press release issued Friday said.
