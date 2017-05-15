Bangor Community Chorus Presents: Broadway Tonight
The Bangor Community Chorus will present its 49th annual Spring concert, "Broadway Tonight! The Chorus will be performing at the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. in Bangor, at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 20th. Donations will be accepted at the door to offset concert expenses.
