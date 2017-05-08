Art That Makes Your Heart Beat Faster
My creative spirit has been focused these past few weeks on a beating heart, my Dad's. Like many retired "Mainahs", my father travels and lives in Florida over the frigid Maine winter months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC