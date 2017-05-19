Alzheimer's turns into artwork at upcoming Bangor exhibit
Aaron Pyle and Shawn Lefevre work to install the work of New York-based artist Jason Bard Yarmosky at the University of Maine Museum of Art in Bangor Thursday. Yarmosky's show features large, realistic paintings of his elderly grandmother, who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC