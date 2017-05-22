7 months later, Bangor and Waterfront Concerts still haven't signed a new contract

The company that runs a popular concert series on the Bangor waterfront has been without a new contract with the city for at least seven months as the two sides negotiate issues around the volume of the music and the length of a new agreement. City officials and Waterfront Concerts have been negotiating a new long-term contract allowing the Old Town-based company to continue managing concerts and shows at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion since the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.