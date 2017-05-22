7 months later, Bangor and Waterfront Concerts still haven't signed a new contract
The company that runs a popular concert series on the Bangor waterfront has been without a new contract with the city for at least seven months as the two sides negotiate issues around the volume of the music and the length of a new agreement. City officials and Waterfront Concerts have been negotiating a new long-term contract allowing the Old Town-based company to continue managing concerts and shows at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion since the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC