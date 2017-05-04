5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 5-7: I bless the rains down in Aaaaa-fri-caaaa
On Friday night, the Calypso Soldiers perform at Paddy Murphy's, Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Canadian band Cy is at the Central Gallery, and the Joan Kennedy Band is at the Sea Dog. Up in Orono, the Tough End String Band is at Black Bear Brewing, and rockers Stone Free are at Woodman's, while in Winterport, the 2 Guys play at the Bacon Tree.
