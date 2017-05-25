5 Things To Do This Weekend, May 26-28: Kicking it off with a bang
Friday night in Bangor, take your pick from either vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, hip hop night at the Downunder Club at Seasons, with Reks, Javi, VII the Artist and Qezo, rockers Hunter at Paddy Murphy's, or Stesha Cano and her Jerks at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, at 3 p.m. Central Maine Roller Derby takes on Aroostook Roller Derby at the Cross Insurance Center, and later that evening, the first - and likely biggest - Waterfront Concert of the season is Tool, which starts at 8 p.m. at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.
