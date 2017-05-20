2017 American Folk Festival: August 25-27
Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The American Folk Festival is a large-scale, three-day event. Held each year at the end of August in downtown Bangor, Maine, the Festival presents the music and dance from the many cultures that make up America today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC