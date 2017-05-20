2017 American Folk Festival: August 25-27

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The American Folk Festival is a large-scale, three-day event. Held each year at the end of August in downtown Bangor, Maine, the Festival presents the music and dance from the many cultures that make up America today.

