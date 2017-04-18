Wicked Brew, new coffee shop on Park ...

Wicked Brew, new coffee shop on Park Street in Bangor, aims to tap John Bapst student market

Katie Proctor has a genetic predisposition to coffee - when she was a kid growing up in the 1990s, her father, Kevin, ran a coffee shop in West Market Square in downtown Bangor called the Daily Grind. So it only makes sense that she and her family would return to the coffee business, with their new venture, Wicked Brew, a coffee bar and cafe set to open in mid-May at 173 Park St. "It's definitely a family affair," said Proctor, 35. "We'll all be working there, myself and my dad and my sister and half siblings."

