West Bay Rotary recycles thousands of pounds of cast offs

Thousands of pounds of cast off electronics were collected April 22 at the annual West Bay Rotary E-Waste Community Recycling Event at the corner of Routes 1 and 90. This was also the third year that the waste collection event offered document shredding and recycling, sponsored by The First Bank along with Records Management Center of Bangor, and the first year to see drug collection sponsored by the Rockport Police Department. "It's going great," said West Bay Rotary President Peter Berke.

