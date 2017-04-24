WERU Community Radio Birthday Celebration & Open House - May 6
On Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., WERU Community Radio will host its 29th Birthday Celebration at the radio station in East Orland. The event will feature lots of nice people, food, a music sale, station tours, live music and more.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
