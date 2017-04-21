Up to half a foot of snow, minor floo...

Up to half a foot of snow, minor flooding possible for northern Maine

Read more: Bangor Daily News

People who live in northern and central Maine might want to keep their shovels handy for a little while longer. The National Weather Service's forecast for the weekend called for rain Friday changing to snow overnight in northern Maine and a mix of rain and snow for points south, including the Bangor region.

