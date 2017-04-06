Two transients arrested for trespassing at UMaine

Two men playing table tennis at a dorm with a student were arrested last week after University of Maine police discovered one man was wanted and the other was barred from being on campus, according to Margaret Nagle, senior director of public relations and operations at UMaine. "On a routine patrol of Cumberland Hall at 3:46 a.m., March 29, University of Maine police found two men who gave their address as 263 Main St., Bangor, playing table tennis with a UMaine student in the basement of the campus residential facility," Nagel said in an email.

