Two MFA candidates discuss creative practices at University of Maine Museum of Art
On Wednesday, April 26th at 1 p.m., University of Maine Intermedia MFA students Alicia Champlin and Eleanor Kipping will present their work at the UMMA in Bangor at 1 pm. Audiences are welcome to bring lunch and admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC