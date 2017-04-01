Trooper assists with crash, helps bring Lombardi trophy to Bangor
A state trooper in Fairfield who responded to a crash found out there was some "interesting" cargo in tow, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police. Trooper Tyler Maloon said while driving the couple involved in the crash, in which they struck a deer, he discovered they were bringing a trophy to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
