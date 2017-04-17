Traffic already stacking up at constr...

Traffic already stacking up at construction sites on busy Bangor roads

Construction on some of the city's busiest roadways kicked off last week, providing a preview for what is likely to be a summer-long headache for drivers. Traffic along Broadway during rush hour usually backs up, but since a backhoe was parked in the middle of the road, it's been stacking almost to the Interstate 95 overpass - and on Hammond Street it ran a half-dozen cars deep around three parked backhoes on Monday.

