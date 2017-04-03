The Norumbega Collective hosts fiction writers Noy Holland and Nat Baldwin
Coming off a successful Bangor Humanities Day event in cooperation with the University of Maine Humanities Center, the Norumbega Collective is hosting a fiction reading in cooperation with the University of Maine's New Writing Series. The reading will feature Portland fiction writer and bass player for Dirty Projectors, Nat Baldwin, and acclaimed fiction writer and UMass Amherst professor, Noy Holland.
