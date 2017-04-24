The Bangor YMCA Wants Kids to "Charge...

The Bangor YMCA Wants Kids to "Charge into Summer" During Annual Healthy Kids DayA

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, The Bangor YMCA is holding a FREE COMMUNITY EVENT to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA's Healthy Kids DayA , the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

