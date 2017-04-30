Suicide: The conversations 13 Reasons sparked
Earlier this week, I was pleased to read the thoughts shared by the folks at To Write Love On Her Arms about the controversial Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. The upshot of the article is this: whether you love it or hate it; the show sparks a conversation that's been far too long in the making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
