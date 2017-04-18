Student and Faculty Scholarship Celebrated During Husson...

During Research and Scholarship Day, Husson University undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty members share the results of their many capstone research projects and graduate theses. according to Dr. Steven R. Cunningham, the Dr. Phil Grant Distinguished Professor of Management and Economics at Husson University, "The flow of information and the way people process that information governs their economic decisions, like those regarding employment, purchases, and standards of living."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.