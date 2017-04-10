Stephen and Tabitha King will give $30K to Bangor Fire Department
Bangor's firefighters will soon be maneuvering through fires using a new, modern set of thermal imaging cameras, courtesy of celebrity authors Stephen and Tabitha King. The fire department plans to replace four of its five thermal imaging cameras, which allow firefighters to see through heavy smoke and identify fire hotspots, using a $30,000 donation from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation , according to Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins.
