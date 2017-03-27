Service Academy Night, Free Workshop for Prospective Students of...

Service Academy Night, Free Workshop ...

BANGOR, Maine- Maine Maritime Academy, in cooperation with Maine's congressional delegation, will host an informational workshop for prospective students and their parents to learn about admission to Federal service academies on in Bangor. The Service Academy Night, offered free of charge and open to the public, will be presented at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Road in Bangor, from According to Kelly Gualtieri, Director of Admissions at Maine Maritime Academy, the workshop is designed to encourage personal consultation with representatives of various post-secondary institutions that offer structured leadership environments or opportunity for U.S. military service.

