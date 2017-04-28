Searchers find missing 74-year-old in...

Searchers find missing 74-year-old in Bangor City Forest

Following a nearly four hour search, Bangor Police Friday afternoon found an elderly man suffering from an unknown medical issue in a field near the Bangor City Forest. The 74-year-old man was found near the City Forest shortly before 3 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital, according to Bangor Police in a press release.

