Search continues for fugitive wanted in Bangor shooting death
Authorities on Tuesday continued to hunt for the suspect in the Easter shooting on Ohio Street, the day after it was revealed in court that a Lincoln woman drove him to Portland after the alleged homicide. Antoinne "Prince" Bethea, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut, is wanted in the April 16 fatal shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and formerly Brewer.
