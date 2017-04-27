Roxanne Raynes speaks with reporter after being wheeled off plane
Roxanne Raynes, 52, was scheduled to fly out of PIE Tuesday morning and expected to arrive in Bangor, Maine a few hours later. Because she suffers from severe COPD, Raynes was traveling with an oxygen tank and her two cats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC