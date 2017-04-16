Protesters rally in Bangor to demand that Trump release his tax returns
Between 80 and 100 protesters gathered in front of Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building on Tax Day Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns. Between 80 and 100 protesters gathered in front of Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building on Tax Day Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
