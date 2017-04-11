President's plane lands in Bangor

Bangor residents who looked up Tuesday afternoon may have seen the President of the United States' famed white and blue jetliner. Called Air Force One when the president is onboard, one of the two specially configured Boeing 747s, which dons "United States of America" on its side, landed at Bangor International Airport at around 4 p.m., according to several people who saw it land.

